Ciarán O’Nualláin of Mounthawk, Tralee and formerly Templeogue, Dublin, died on 23rd October 2024 surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the I.C.U. staff in University Hospital Kerry. Adored husband of Siobhán, cherished father of Aisling, Fearghal, Conor & Dáire, son-in-law Padraig, Fearghal’s partner Anaïs, beloved son of the late Eamonn & Joan, dear son-in-law of the late Tom & Mary Murphy and uncle of the late Barry McKiernan.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his siblings Eamonn, Bairbre, Aoife, Fearghal & Neasa and their partners, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues and many, many friends.

Reposing at his home in Mounthawk (V92H5K6) on Sunday (27th October) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ciarán will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Donal Walsh #LiveLife Foundation (via “PayPal/Card Donation” link below – http://donalwalshlivelife.org/?page_id=114) as this is a foundation very close to Ciarán’s heart.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.