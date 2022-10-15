The death has occurred of Ciara O’Connor , Glenbrook, Knocknagoshel , Tralee, Co Kerry (October 14th 2022)

Predeceased by her beloved father John. Ciara will be sadly missed by her loving mother Pauline, sisters Eavan and Emer, brothers Darragh, Conal, Caemin and John, sisters- in -law Rosie, Niamh, Jenny and Lisa, brothers-in-law Daniel and Damian, nieces Kate, Ava, Elsie, Suzie, Saedbh, Emmy, Allie, Sadie, and Isla, nephews Finnley, James, Johnny, Danny and Rian, aunts , uncles extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

Reposing at her home Monday, October 17th from 4.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m. ( Eircode V92 DN8O)

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Ciara at St Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel at 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18th . Ciara’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page. Burial afterwards in St Mary Cemetery Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please.