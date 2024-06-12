Ciara O’ Sullivan, (Killaha West, Kenmare, Co Kerry and Birmingham, England). On the 11th of June, 2024, Ciara passed away peacefully at her home in Killaha West, surrounded by her heartbroken family. Beloved Fiancée of Danny Fitzhenry. Adoring mum of Shaylon. Cherished daughter of Tony and Teresa. Loving sister of Shane, Khayla and Caoimhe. Predeceased by her grandparents Donie and Mary O’ Sullivan and James O’ Sullivan. Sadly missed and forever loved by her Fiancé, son, parents, brother, sisters, grandmother Breda, Shane’s Fiancé Rachel, Khayla's partner Jamie, aunts Mag, Eileen, Mary, Bernie, Michelle, Sheila and Valerie, uncles Noel, Brian and Patrick, Danny’s mother Sarah, his brothers Liam, Sean and Rory and their partners, cousins, especially her life long friend Gina McCarthy, her other cousins Gavin, Aisling, Patrick, Stephen, Kellie, Michael, Mark, Adam, Chloe, Sophie, Saffron, Matilda, Kyle, Grace, Killian, Daragh, Laura and Aidan, relatives, neighbours and her many friends in Birmingham and Ireland.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (June 13th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Ciara will take place on Friday morning (June 14th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Advertisement

Ciara’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.