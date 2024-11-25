Advertisement

Nov 25, 2024
Cian Long, Coolcorcorcan, Killarney.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Tuesday, the 26th of November, from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. Funeral arriving at Prince of Peace Church, Fossa on Wednesday morning at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Kerry.

Family Information: Adored husband of Finola (née Donovan), beloved father of Éamon and Marc. Much loved son of Bríd and the late Tom. Cherished brother of Rónán, Colm, Neasa, Caitríona, Cormac and Eoin. Deeply missed by his heartbroken wife and family, brothers-in-law Paul, Gerry, Ger and Edmund, sisters-in-law Martina, Sinead and Eunice. Devoted uncle to Diarmuid, Dara, Lorcan, Katie, Ella, Michael, Matthew, Conal, Aoibhe, Sarah, Caoimhe, Cillian, Ailbhe, Claire, Aidan and Katherina. Sadly missed by his work colleagues, relatives and many loyal friends.

May he rest in peace.

