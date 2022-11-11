Cian Gallagher

Liss, Brandon, Co.Kerry and late of Knocklyon and Malahide Road Dublin.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Tuesday 15th November 2022, from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane on Wednesday 16th November at 1.15pm where the Requiem Mass for Cian will be celebrated at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery.

Special Requests: Donations in lieu of flowers to Bru Columbanus, Cork. (Google to donate)

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

The death occurred on the 10th November 2022 of Cian Gallagher, Liss, Brandon, and late of Knocklyon and Malahide Road Dublin in the exceptional care of the staff in I.C.U. Cork University Hospital surrounded by his adoring and heartbroken family and partner. Much loved and sadly missed by his parents Mary and Brian, his partner Lana and her son Jordan, his brothers Alan, Bryan, and Shane, their partners Niall, Louise, and Ramona, his baby niece Erin and Ramona's daughter Natalia, his many uncles, aunts and cousins, friends, neighbours and work colleagues. Predeceased by his infant son Daniel, grandparents Nance and Jimmy, Sheila and Paddy.