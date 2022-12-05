Christy Scully, Nauntenane, Killorglin

Christy passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on December 5th 2022

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons & daughters; Patricia, Ann Marie, John, Christina, Daniel & Niall, sons- in law Jack, Joe & Colin, daughters-in-law Breda & Derenea, his beloved 9 grandchildren John, Kelly, Adam, Emma, Janelle, Aimee, Caragh, Conor & Cian, brother Noel & Camilla, sister Joan, sister-in-law Kit & Denis, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing Wednesday evening (Dec. 7th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Listry Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

Advertisement

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church