The death has occured of Christopher Walsh, Marian Park, Ballyheigue, peacefully on the 9th December 2024 in University Hospital, Kerry surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Kitty. Remembered by his loving children, daughters Martina, Joanne, Therese and son Christopher. Sons-in-law Mike, Jason, Timmy and daughter-in-law Karen, his 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His brother James and sisters Noreen, Margaret and Ann, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Wednesday 11th December from 4 pm - 5.30 pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue followed by burial to St. Mary's New Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue