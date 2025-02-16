Christopher Foley, of Ownagarry, Killorglin

Christopher passed away peacefully on 13th February 2025.

Much loved husband of Carmel.

Dad to Emma, Molly, Fionn and Abbie.

Predeceased by his parents Paudie and Mary Foley.

Sadly missed by his sisters Angela and Marian & her partner Eamon, Emma's partner Feidhlim, his parents-in-law Mary & Donie Fenton, brothers-in-law Mike and Terry, sisters-in-law Vivian and Lyn, nephews, cousins, friends and work colleagues.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Monday evening (Feb.17th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving Tuesday morning (Feb. 18th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

House Strictly Private Please

Advertisement

Christopher's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.