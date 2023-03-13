Christopher (Christy) Horgan, Tonereigh, Ballyheigue.
Beloved husband of the late Catherine (Kitty) Horgan and father of the late John and William. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Margaret Lowe, Joan O'Halloran, Doreen Hare and Tina O' Brien, sons Larry, Chris, Bernie, PJ, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, sister Dora (USA) and sister-in-law Kathleen (UK), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue, V92 WTK8 on Wednesday, 15th March, from 6.30pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue on Thursday, 16th March, at 2pm and burial afterwards to the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.
The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue
