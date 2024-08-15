Advertisement

Christopher (Chris) Lynch

Aug 15, 2024 09:17 By receptionradiokerry
Christopher (Chris) Lynch

Christopher (Chris) Lynch, Holy Cross Gardens, Killarney and late of Lissivigeen, Killarney.

Peacefully in the company of his loving family at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved son of the late Ellen and Cornelius and much loved brother of Tony. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his nieces, especially Anna, Michelle and Lorraine, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and great grand niece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Predeceased by his brothers Connie, Donal and John and his sisters Maura, Dolly and Patricia.

 

"May Chris Rest In Peace"

 

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Mary's Cathedral, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Old Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral I

