Christine(Tina) Moore née Clifford, Tuligbeg, Killorglin & formerly of Glosha, Cromane, Co. Kerry.

Tina passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry and in the company of her loving family and partner.

Beloved partner of Anthony, loving mother of Daniel and dear daughter of Daniel & Hannah. Sadly missed and loved by her sisters; Julie, Lynda & Emer, brothers-in-law Chris & Colm, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many great friends.

May her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening (Oct. 18th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm. Removal Wednesday morning (Oct.19th) to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara, Cromane.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

(mobile camera)

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry

Advertisement

Tina's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.