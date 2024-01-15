Christine Galbraith (Nee O'Brien), 24 St Mary's Terrace, Killarney, Co.Kerry V93 HP6D

Funeral Details: Reposing at her home, 24 St Mary' Terrace, Killarney on Tuesday evening form 4.00pm to 6.00pm Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Wednesday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery Killarney .The Requiem Mass for Christine will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family information: Peacefully at her home in the company of her loving family. Beloved wife of Douglas and much loved mother of Margaret and Geraldine. Dearly loved nana of Douglas, Yvonne and Christine and their partners and great gran nana of Jaylinn, Harper and Sophie. Very sadly missed by her brother Tony, sisters Nora, Joan, Patricia and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Richard, her son-in-law George Leon and Margaret's partner Jackie Leahy and her brothers and sisters. "May Christine Rest In Peace"