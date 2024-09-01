Christina Riordan (nee Mcgill), Ballard, Emlaghmore, Ballinskelligs

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband Timothy, son-in-law John P. Dillon, her brother Patsy Mcgill, her sisters Bridie Keating (London), Nonie O’Sullivan (Ardkeragh) and Mary O’Sullivan (Inchees).

Sadly, missed by her children, Bridget, Mary and Gerard, her beloved grandchildren, Majella, Clare, Rachel, Martina, Jane, Patrick, Sandra, Grace and Emma Dillon, Theresa, Michael, Alan, Fiona and Vincent Murphy, Rónán, Róisín, Gearóid, Tara, Tadg-Cilléne Riordan, her cherished great-grandchildren, Ava, Amber and Peter Murphy, Faye, Isla and Daniel Fitzmaurice, Morgan Flaherty, William, Isobel and Olivia Laracy, Ruairí and Micheál Corrigan, John Dillon, Josh, Makayla, Roy and Jake McCarthy, Patrick and Bonnie Murphy, Evan and Eoghan O’Sullivan and Hugo Dowling, son-in- law Patsy Murphy, daughter- in-law Eithne, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23 RK24) from 5:30pm to 8pm on Sunday evening (Sept 1st). Arriving to the The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen on Monday morning (Sept 2nd) for requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery Cahersiveen.

Family Flowers Only Please