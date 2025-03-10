Christina Dillon née Horgan, 29 Liosarda, Listowel and formerly of Horgan's Nurseries, Trien, Kilmorna, passed away peacefully in University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her brother Timothy, grandmother Mary Healy and mother-in-law Patricia.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken family, husband Tom, son Ian, daughter Charmaine, grandchildren Autumn, Oran, Asha and Heidi. Her parents Timmy and Mary Horgan, sister Helen, brothers Richard, John, Michael, Jeremiah and Joe, father-in-law Thomas Dillon Snr., sons-in-law John and Austin,uncle Tony, aunts Mary and Margaret, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, V31 W221 on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm

Arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure V31 TK58 on Wednesday morning at 10.45 a.m. for 11.00 a.m. requiem mass,

livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/knockanure

Interred afterwards in John Paul 11 cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, UHK.

House private please (family only)