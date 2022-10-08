Christina (Chrissie) McGowan nee Fitzmaurice
Baltovin Ardfert and formerly of Clouneen Causeway and London
Reposing Monday from 6.30pm to 8pm at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway.
Requiem Mass will take place for Chrissie Tuesday morning at 11 o' clock in St. John's Church Causeway followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert .
The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed St Johns Church Causeway
Family flowers only donations if desired to the Tralee Community Nursing Unit.
House private please
