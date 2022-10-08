Advertisement

Christina (Chrissie) McGowan nee Fitzmaurice

Oct 9, 2022 09:10 By receptionradiokerry
Baltovin Ardfert and formerly of Clouneen Causeway and London

Reposing Monday from 6.30pm to 8pm at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway.

Requiem Mass will take place for Chrissie Tuesday morning at 11 o' clock in St. John's Church Causeway followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert .

The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed  St Johns Church Causeway

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Tralee Community Nursing Unit.

House private please

