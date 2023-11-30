Christina (Chris) Dillon (née Mulligan)
West End, Sneem and formerly of Mullan Village, Emyvale, Co. Monaghan
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm.
Removal from her home in West End, Sneem on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Sneem where the Requiem Mass for Christina (Chris) Dillon (née Mulligan) will take place at 12 noon.
Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.
Mass will be livestreamed on stmichaelschurchsneem.org
Family flowers only please, by request.
House strictly private please.
Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
