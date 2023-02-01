Chrissie Casey née Naughton, Direen, Blackvalley, Beaufort and late of Rangue and St James Gardens, Killorglin.

Peacefully after a short illness in the company of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of Michael, Donal, John, Padraig, Timmy, Bernie, Seamus, Caitriona and Marguerite and much loved Nana of Lisa, Cian, Abbie, Ross, Dean, Donna, Ava, Leah, Rachel, Alannah, Lily, Kate, Courtney, Emma, Jack, Clara, Sheana, Cathal, Naoishe, Ciara, Ruairí and Fionn. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Ken, daughters-in-law Catriona, Denise, Deila, Annemarie, Claire and Mags, her great grandchildren Michaela and Hollie, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by her son-in-law Stephen, her brother Jimmy, sisters Mary and Kathleen and her niece Eileen.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort on Monday morning at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.