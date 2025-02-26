CHRIS O' CONNOR, Steeple Meadow Drive, Milltown & formerly of Derriana, Mastergeehy, Dromid.

Predeceased by his loving grandparents John (Seánín) & Nora O' Connor & cousin Sarah Lynch.

Chris will be sadly missed by his wife Niamh, adored daughter Chloe & his pet dog Lily.

Survived by his mother Mary, father John Joe O' Donoghue & brother Darren, mother-in-law Catherine Sheehan, father-in-law John Sheehan, aunts & uncles; John, Patie, Eileen, Noreen & Joanne, cousins, sisters-in-law; Rose, Aoife & Shauna, their partners Tony, T.J. & James, relatives, neighbours & a wide circle of friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Thursday evening (Feb. 27th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 5pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Friday morning (Feb. 28th) to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only.

Please respect the wishes of the family - HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.