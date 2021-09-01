Chris Foley, Sunday's Well, Lisloose, Tralee and formerly of St. John's Park, Tralee
Wife Fiona, children Mark and Aoife, mother Martina, father Noel, sisters Stacey, Jade, Shannon and Claire, brother David, stepfather Richie, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, father-in-law John, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
A private funeral will take place for Chris on Saturday at 12.15PM in St John’s Parish Church, Tralee, followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stjohns.ie
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation and The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
