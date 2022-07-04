Chris (Christy) Cummins, An Cillin, Killeen Road, Tralee and late of Cummins Cross, Murroe, Co. Limerick.
Suddenly, on July 3rd, 2022, at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Hanlon). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving son Kyle, sister Margaret (Davis), brothers John and Pat, mother-in-law Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, on Thursday morning at 10.30 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Chris being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net, followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Recommended
Four applications from Kerry to government council house schemeJul 5, 2022 08:07
Cordal schoolboy meets his golfing heroJul 4, 2022 17:07
Annual changes to clergy appointments in Kerry DioceseJul 4, 2022 17:07
Thousands of euro worth of diesel and tools stolen in raid on West Kerry homeJul 4, 2022 17:07
Three US planes diverted to Kerry for landingJul 4, 2022 13:07