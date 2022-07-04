Chris (Christy) Cummins, An Cillin, Killeen Road, Tralee and late of Cummins Cross, Murroe, Co. Limerick.

Suddenly, on July 3rd, 2022, at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Hanlon). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving son Kyle, sister Margaret (Davis), brothers John and Pat, mother-in-law Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, on Thursday morning at 10.30 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Chris being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net, followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.