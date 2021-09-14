Chloe McCool, 81 Feale Drive, Listowel.
Chloe is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Robbie, mother Lorraine and stepfather Mike, brothers Shane and Aron, grandmother Marian Buckley, uncles Darren and David, aunt Marina, cousins, extended family, her best friend Ellen Stack, neighbours and her many friends.
Requiem Mass for Chloe, will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.30am,
live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, with burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Listowel Family Resource Centre or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.
Under new Government guidelines, the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%.
