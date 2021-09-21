Charlie McCarthy, Lauragh, Kenmare.

Reposing at O Connor’s Funeral Home Kenmare on Thursday evening from 6 to 7.30pm for family and close friends. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Charlie on Friday Morning at 11am in St Killian’s Church, Lauragh, followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery. Mass will will be live streamed on www.mycondolences.ie and available to view from 2pm.

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Enquiries to O Connor’s Funeral Directors Kenmare.