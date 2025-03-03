Advertisement

Charlie McCarthy of Mahon, Cork and formerly St. Martin’s Park, Tralee,

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (4th March) from 3 to 4 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.   Rest in Peace.

