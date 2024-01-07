Charlie Curtin, Meenleitrim South, Knocknagoshel. Predeceased by his parents, Charles and Sarah, sisters, Sarah May, Tessie, Eileen and Kathleen and brothers, Danny, Timmy and Denny. Charlie is deeply regretted by his brother Tom, sister-in-law Sadie, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Charlie Rest in Peace

​​​​​​Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel this Monday evening, January 8th from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Charlie will take in St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Brosna.

Live streaming of Charlie's Requiem Mass will be available on the St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.

Advertisement

A sincere thank you to the staff at the ICU, University Hospital Kerry for their tender and loving care for Charlie.