Charlie Collins, Lyreacorrin and formerly of Tureenamult, Gneeveguilla, Co. Kerry.
On November 26th surrounded by the attentive and caring staff of Rathass Ward, University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of his loving family. Charlie, predeceased by brothers Tim, Dan, Pattie, John, and his sister Sr Annunciata. Beloved husband of Nellie (O'Connor), loving father to Joan (Brosnan), Noreen (Foley, Vicarstown), Eileen (Scannell), Tim, Donie, Margaret (Dillane) and Cormac. Dearly missed by his sisters Sr Anne (New Jersey) and Hannah Mary Doherty, daughter-in-law Siobhan, sons-in-law Pat, Noel and Mike, his beloved 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Reposing at St. Brigid’s Funeral Home Gneeveguilla on Monday 28th November from 5-7 pm. At approximately 10 am on Tuesday 29th Charlie’s funeral cortege will be leaving his residence before arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Charlie’s Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore
MAY CHARLIE REST IN ETERNAL PEACE
House strictly private, family flowers only and donations if desired to the Parkinsons Association of Ireland.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Charlie’s family may do so.
