CHARLES DOYLE, RANGUE, KILLORGLIN passed away peacefully, in his 89th year, on October 18th 2024 at The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nora.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons & daughters; Timothy, Hannah, Joseph & Mary, his much loved grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday, 20th of October at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 7pm.

Removal Monday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. James's Church Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for Charles Doyle will be celebrated at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on MCN media.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.