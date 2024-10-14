The death has taken place of Charles Cooper, Claraghatlea, Millstreet, Co. Cork and late of Letter, Kenmare, Co. Kerry. Passed away peacefully on October 13th 2024, in the exceptional care of Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Beloved husband of Nell (nee Murray) and loving father of Cathal, Tommy, John, Brian and Brendan. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Rosanna, Anita, Therina and Louise, adored granddaughters Caragh, Ada and Sadie and grandson Charlie, sisters Kathleen Twomey and Margaret Connolly, brother-in-law Moss Twomey. Lovingly remembered by his extended family, nieces, nephews, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
Predeceased by his sister Mary, brothers Finn and Tim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law
May he Rest in Peace
Reposing at Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Millstreet on Tuesday, 15th of October, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Reception into St. Patrick's Church, Millstreet for requiem mass on Wednesday, 16th of October, at 11am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet.
Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/millstreet
Recommended
Ireland confirmed for 2nd seed in World Cup drawOct 14, 2024 16:04
Wales looking to continue unbeaten run in Nations LeagueOct 14, 2024 16:00
Padraig Joyce admits he tried to keep Cian O'Neill and was 'surprised' by the manner of his exitOct 14, 2024 15:55
Cronin up for Player of the Year honoursOct 14, 2024 14:32
Pats looking to keep title hopes alive tonightOct 14, 2024 14:26