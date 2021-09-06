Celine Horan nee Galvin of The Horan Centre, Tralee, Co. Kerry
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Celine will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Beloved wife of Tommy and dearest mother of Donie, Clair, Tracy and the late Pádraig.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Anne & Phil, nephews, nieces, partners, relatives and friends.
