The death has occurred of Cecilia Dawson née Gibson, Clogherbrien, Tralee and formerly of Ballybrack and Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin; passed away peacefully 8th January 2024. Cecilia (Teela), dearly beloved wife of Bob, devoted grandmother of Caoimhe, much loved mother of Niamh and mother-in-law of Nathy. Sadly missed by her husband, daughter, grand-daughter, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.
Reposing at the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee (V92 FX76) Tuesday 9th January 2024, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm
Funeral Arrangements to Dublin will be announced later.
No Flowers Please
Enquiries to John O' Rahilly 0876865632 or 0667121119
