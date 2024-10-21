Cecelia Gleasure née Ahern of Castle Demesne, Tralee and formerly Templeglantine, Co. Limerick, died peacefully on 19th October 2024, beloved wife of the late Frank, adored mother of Marion, Gerard, Karen and the late Michael and dearest sister of the late Kathleen, Bridie & Michael.
Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her cherished grandchildren Alison, George, Patrick, Jack, Greg, Sarah, Thomas, David & Sally, sons-in-law Finbarr & Richard, daughter-in-law Kathy, brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Cecelia will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
House private please.
Recommended
Nine Kerry schools accepted into Creative Schools programmeOct 21, 2024 09:23
Over 3,000 without power in Kerry following Storm AshleyOct 21, 2024 09:20
Defeats for Tralee chess clubOct 21, 2024 08:02
Monday local basketball fixtures & resultsOct 21, 2024 08:03
Monday local soccer fixtures & resultsOct 21, 2024 08:02