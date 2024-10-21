Cecelia Gleasure née Ahern of Castle Demesne, Tralee and formerly Templeglantine, Co. Limerick, died peacefully on 19th October 2024, beloved wife of the late Frank, adored mother of Marion, Gerard, Karen and the late Michael and dearest sister of the late Kathleen, Bridie & Michael.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her cherished grandchildren Alison, George, Patrick, Jack, Greg, Sarah, Thomas, David & Sally, sons-in-law Finbarr & Richard, daughter-in-law Kathy, brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Cecelia will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.

House private please.