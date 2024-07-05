Cathy McAuliffe, St. Patricks Terrace, Tarbert.

Cathy passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 5th 2024, at University Hospital Kerry, following an illness borne with great courage and dignity.

Cathy is predeceased by her loving siblings Darren, Jason and Chloe.

Cathy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughter Lisa, Lisa’s partner Tony, grandson Thomas, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, J.P., Mary, Sophie, Henry, the staff and customers of the Swanky Bar, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Cathy will repose at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, on Monday evening (July 8th) from 6pm until 8pm. Cathy’s Funeral Cortege will depart St. Patrick's Terrace on this Tuesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Tarbert.

House strictly private please.

Cathy’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.stmarystarbert.com/