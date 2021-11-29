Catherine White née O'Sullivan, 11 Corrib Drive, Clareview, Limerick and late of Coilbee, Listowel.
Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Anne, sons Tony, Alan and Robert, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Breda, Maureen and Nellie, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at her home in Limerick this evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Christ The King Church, Caherdavin, Limerick on Thursday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Catherine being celebrated at 11am,
live-streamed on www.caherdavinparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.
Recommended
Gardaí investigate discovery of man's body in a car in AbbeydorneyNov 30, 2021 08:11
Cabinet advises Kerryman hanged for murder be pardonedNov 30, 2021 17:11
Two Ballybunion volunteers honoured by Water Safety IrelandNov 30, 2021 17:11
Full reopening of dangerous North Kerry road delayed until AprilNov 29, 2021 17:11
Killarney Gardaí appeal for witnesses after group surrounds and damages carNov 29, 2021 17:11