Catherine Sugrue (née O'Neill)

Ballyhearney, Valentia Island, Kerry

Waking in Daly's Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm Sunday, June 12th. Private family wake at their home for family and neighbours. Requiem mass will take place at 11am Monday, June 13th, in the Church of St Derarca and Teresa. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

The Mass may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/valentia

Predeceased by her husband David, her son Michael and her son-in-law Ken. Sadly missed by her daughters Joanne, Mary and her son James, her daughter in law Noreen and son in law Séan, her grandchildren Katie, David, Michael, Aoife their partners Eoin, Audrey and Shane, her nephew and nieces, her cousin Paddy Freyne and USA family.