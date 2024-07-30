Catherine Reidy née Cahill, Dulague, Castleisland and formerly of Dromadda Mór, Lyreacrompane. Peacefully on July 29th 2024 , in her 102nd year , in the presence of her loving family under the wonderful care of the staff at the Tralee Community Nursing Unit . Predeceased by her husband Mike, her son Michael, her sons-in-law Murt and Maurice and her daughters-in-law Catherine and Kathleen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family , Margaret, Ann, Dan, John and Jer., daughter-in-law Kay, her adored grandchildren Eileen, Maurice, Katie, Shane, Denis, Mark, Denis, Michaél and Gina, her dearly cherished eight greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, all extended family ,relatives, neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm . Removal from her daughter Ann O'Connell's residence Anglore Castleisland on Thursday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

No flowers please. Donations to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland