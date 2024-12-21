Catherine Patricia (Pat) Fitzgerald (née Healy) Late of Connolly Park, Tralee, passed away peacefully on 20th December 2024 in the loving care of the staff at Tralee Community Hospital.

Predeceased by her parents Sonny and Mary Ellen, her siblings Maureen, Judy, Joan and Michael and her sons Michael and William. Catherine Patricia will be sadly missed by her daughters Angela and Louise, her son Con, her brother Con, her niece Noreen and her husband Tommy. Catherine Patricia is fondly remembered by her grandchildren Darren, Joey, Linda, Jodie and Michael, her great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, Joan’s partner Brian, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and all her nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Catherine Patricia Rest in Peace

Reposing in The Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home Sunday evening, 22nd of December from 6.30pm-8.00pm. Funeral cortége arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Church Monday morning, the 23rd of December, for 10.30am, where the Requiem Mass for Catherine Patricia (Pat) Fitzgerald (nee Healy) will be celebrated at 11.00am.

Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on stbrendansparishtralee.net.

Family Flowers only please.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home.