Catherine O’Connor née Sugrue of Spa Road and formerly Farmers Bridge, Tralee, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on 26th November 2023, beloved wife of the late Joe and dear mother of Catherine, P.J., Joseph, Frank, Liz, Alice, Aidan and the late Regina, sister of the late Mary, Hannah, Peg and Jerry, aunt of the late Margaret Cunningham and grandmother of the late Tanya. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (27th November) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Catherine will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Rest in Peace

House private please.