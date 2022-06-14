Catherine O' Sullivan-Junior, (Drombohilly Lower, Tuosist, Killarney, Co. Kerry).

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday evening (June 20th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Tuesday morning (June 21st) to Dauros Church for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery via Drombohilly Lower and the Coast Road.

On the 17th of June, 2022, Catherine passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved daughter of the late Eugene and the late Catherine (Kate). Loving sister of Christina, Mary, Donal, Patrick and the late Frank. Pre-deceased by her sisters-in-law Kathleen, Sheila and Niece Catriona (Kate). Sadly missed and dearly loved by her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law Pat and Tommy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Advertisement

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace