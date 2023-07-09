Catherine McAuliffe (nee McCarthy), late of Kiskeam North, Kiskeam, Mallow, Co. Cork and formerly of Glounlea, Currow, who passed away unexpected on July 6th surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents John and Hannah, twin sister Mary and infant brother Jeremiah. Beloved wife of Flor and adored mother to Helen (O’ Sullivan), Ann Marie, Catriona, Jeremiah, Claire, Fiona and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law Chris and Matthew and grandson Tadhg. Sadly missed by her sisters Noreen, Bridget, Margaret, Ann and Geraldine, brothers Padraig, Dan Joe and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence (P51 RX95) on Monday (July 10th) from 4pm to 8pm. Reception into the Church of the Sacred Heart Kiskeam on Tuesday (July 11th) at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kiskeam cemetery. Catherine’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed at churchservices.tv/kiskeam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Adi Roches Chernobyl Children International by clicking on the following link

https://www.chernobyl-international.com/donate/