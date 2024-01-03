Catherine (Marianne) Carmody, Chichele Road, London and late of Tullamore, Ballybunion. Peacefully, on December 4th, 2023, at Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow. Predeceased by her parents John and Catherine, brothers Patsy and Sean, sister Mary. Marianne will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Noreen and Bridie, brothers Dan, Mossie, Mick, Tommy, James and Denis, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.

Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Friday January 5th at 9.45am, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10am, live-streamed on St. John’s Parish Ballybunion Facebook page.

followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.