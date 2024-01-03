Catherine (Marianne) Carmody, Chichele Road, London and late of Tullamore, Ballybunion. Peacefully, on December 4th, 2023, at Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow. Predeceased by her parents John and Catherine, brothers Patsy and Sean, sister Mary. Marianne will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Noreen and Bridie, brothers Dan, Mossie, Mick, Tommy, James and Denis, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.
Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Friday January 5th at 9.45am, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10am, live-streamed on St. John’s Parish Ballybunion Facebook page.
followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.
Recommended
No winner of last night’s Lotto jackpotJan 4, 2024 08:19
Valentia Coast Guard assisted by British Coast Guard for medevacJan 4, 2024 08:18
October was wettest month of 2023Jan 4, 2024 08:17
Former garda involved in Kerry Babies case has diedJan 3, 2024 17:06
15 percent increase in requests for help to the St Vincent de Paul in Kerry during 2023Jan 3, 2024 17:05