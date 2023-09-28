Catherine 'Kitty' Sutton née Corkery, Milton Keynes, England and Bay View, The Sound, Kenmare.
Beloved wife of the late Doug Sutton. Sadly missed by her loving niece, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace
Requiem Mass for Catherine (Kitty) will take place on Saturday morning (September 30th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in The Old Kenmare Cemetery.
Catherine (Kitty's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
