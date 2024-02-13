Catherine (Kitty) O'Sullivan née O'Flaherty, Meinleitrim, Knocknagoshal and formerly of Caherbarna, Waterville. Peacefully on February 9th 2024 in the presence of her loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry . Predeceased by her husband Tadhg, her daughter Maria and her little infant babies Mary and T.J.. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughters Angela, Martina and Margaret , sons-in-law Andy, Kieran and Thomas, her adored grandchildren Sarah, Robert and his wife Brooke, Ryan, Ashling and Davide, her dearly cherished greatgrandson Cillian, her sister Bell O'Connor (Tralee) , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Funeral arriving from the funeral home on Friday morning to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home