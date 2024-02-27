Advertisement

Catherine Kitty Molyneaux

Feb 27, 2024 14:04 By receptionradiokerry
Catherine Kitty Molyneaux, Dysert, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry

Reposing at the "Day Chapel", Abbeydorney, on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm.    Requiem mass on Thursday in St. Michael's church, Lixnaw at 11.00 a.m. streamlined on Lixnaw church services.    Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery.             Family flowers only.  House private please.

Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors

