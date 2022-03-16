Catherine (Kitty) McCarthy nee Lawlor of Ballymacquin, Ardfert

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (18th March) from 3 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley on Saturday at 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 1 pm (streamed on churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church ). Interment afterwards in the adjoining Kilmoyley Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.

Beloved wife of the late Stan and dearest mother of John, Maurice & Billy.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Nicholas, Katie, John, Ryan, Cillian, Alanna, Delia, Olivia and Giulia, brother Maurice, sister Joan, daughters-in-law Nicola, Jessica & Jacintha, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends