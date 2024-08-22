Catherine (Kitty) Knightly (née Murphy) Gurteen North, Annascaul

Reposing on Friday evening at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Remains to arrive to Ballinclár Cemetery, Annascaul on Saturday morning for interment at 11.30 a.m

.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

House strictly private, please.