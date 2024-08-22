Advertisement

Catherine (Kitty) Knightly (née Murphy)

Aug 22, 2024 15:09 By receptionradiokerry
Catherine (Kitty) Knightly (née Murphy)

Catherine (Kitty) Knightly (née Murphy) Gurteen North, Annascaul

 

Reposing on Friday evening at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Remains to arrive to Ballinclár Cemetery, Annascaul on Saturday morning for interment at 11.30 a.m

.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

 

House strictly private, please.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus