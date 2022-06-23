Advertisement

Catherine Kit O'Connor (nee Quinn)

Catherine Kit O'Connor (née Quinn) Gortnagross, Athea.

Reposing at her home in Gortnagross on Sunday from 3 p.m. onwards.

Arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church Athea on Monday for 12 noon requiem mass.

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed,

www.churchservices.tv/athea

Kit will be laid to rest afterwards with her husband Jer in Holycross cemetery, Athea.

Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Enquiries to Finucane Undertakers Moyvane

