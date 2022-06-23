Catherine Kit O'Connor (nee Quinn)

Catherine Kit O'Connor (née Quinn) Gortnagross, Athea.
Reposing at her home in Gortnagross on Sunday from 3 p.m. onwards.
Arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church Athea on Monday for 12 noon requiem mass.
Requiem Mass will be livestreamed,
Kit will be laid to rest afterwards with her husband Jer in Holycross cemetery, Athea.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.
Enquiries to Finucane Undertakers Moyvane
