Catherine "Kit" O'Connor née Carr, Coolkeragh, Listowel and formerly of Kilgarvan, Lisselton. Peacefully, on July 2nd, 2023, at Aperee Living Belgooly, Kinsale, Co. Cork. Kit is predeceased by her husband Michael, her infant twin daughters Catherine and Johanna, her brother Timmy Carr, her sisters Helen Durnin and husband Larry, Margaret Egan and husband Tom, Pat Carr and partner Pete Joyce, her brother-in-law Laurie and her parents Thade and Catherine. Kit will be missed and remembered by her daughters Marie O'Duibhir and husband Colm, Michelle Hayes and husband Ken, sons Fergus and wife Liz and Michael, grandchildren Caoimhe, Adam, Sara, Shane, Lorna, Mark and Fergus, sister Mary Hatch, brothers Mike Carr and wife Marie, John McMahon and wife Rita, sister-in-law Maureen and all her relatives, friends and neighbours. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Wednesday evening from 5.30 p.m concluding with prayers at 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, where Requiem Mass for Kit will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m,live-streamed on www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Rehab Care Kerry Links Project(by selecting "Local Rehab Care Centre" & " Kerry-Outreach-Kerry Links Project" on https://rehab.ie/donate/) or Kerry Parents & Friends (on https://kpfa.ie/donate-to-us/). House private, please.