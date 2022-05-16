Catherine (Kathleen) Crosbie née O'Sullivan, London & late of Marian Place, Cahersiveen on 2nd May 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family at St Luke's Hospice, Harrow, London.
Wife of James, mother to Alison & Fiona & 'Nanny C' to Libby. Sister to Mary, Michael, John, Patrick, Timmy & Bridie. She will be sadly missed by her loving family James, Alison, Fiona, their partners Adrian & Dave, Libby, brothers & sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends & neighbours. May Catherine Rest In Peace
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Thursday 19th May from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday 20th May at 11am in the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen with live streaming available on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen. Burial will take place afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to support St Luke's Hospice, Kenton, London who cared for Catherine. https://catherinecrosbie.muchloved.com/
Recommended
Minister confirms Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee now available for Ukrainian refugeesMay 17, 2022 08:05
Kerry journalist to be sentenced next week for sexual assaultMay 16, 2022 18:05
Kerryman Tadhg Fleming is highest paid Sport Ireland influencerMay 16, 2022 13:05
Reports of Chinese coastguard vessel spotted off Kerry coastMay 16, 2022 13:05
Tralee woman loses substantial sum of money in online scamMay 16, 2022 17:05