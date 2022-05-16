Catherine (Kathleen) Crosbie née O'Sullivan, London & late of Marian Place, Cahersiveen on 2nd May 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family at St Luke's Hospice, Harrow, London.

Wife of James, mother to Alison & Fiona & 'Nanny C' to Libby. Sister to Mary, Michael, John, Patrick, Timmy & Bridie. She will be sadly missed by her loving family James, Alison, Fiona, their partners Adrian & Dave, Libby, brothers & sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends & neighbours. May Catherine Rest In Peace

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Thursday 19th May from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday 20th May at 11am in the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen with live streaming available on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen. Burial will take place afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to support St Luke's Hospice, Kenton, London who cared for Catherine. https://catherinecrosbie.muchloved.com/