Catherine ‘Kate’ Keane née Fitzmaurice, West Lixnaw and formerly of Ballinagare, Lixnaw.
A private family funeral will take place for Kate with requiem mass being celebrated in
St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Wednesday at 11am,
followed by burial in Kiltomey Graveyard.
Mass will be live streamed on Lixnaw Parish Livestream.
For those who wish to form a guard of honour, Kate's funeral cortége will depart from her residence at 10.20am approximately en route to St. Michael's Church and will leave the church grounds at 12 noon to Kiltomey Graveyard.
Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.
