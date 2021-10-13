Catherine (Kare Ann) Prendergast nee O' Mahony

Sportfield Road Ballyduff and late of The Cashen Ballyduff.

Reposing at her home.

Removal from her home Friday morning at 10.15am to Ss. Peter& Paul's Church Ballyduff for Requiem Mass at 11a.m livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/Ballyduff website followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff

House private please.

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway.