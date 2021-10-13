Catherine (Kare Ann) Prendergast nee O' Mahony

Sportfield Road Ballyduff and late of The Cashen Ballyduff.
Reposing at her home.
Removal from her home Friday morning at 10.15am to Ss. Peter& Paul's Church Ballyduff for Requiem Mass at 11a.m livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/Ballyduff website followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff
House private please.
Advertisement
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway.
Recommended
Kerry TD worried of impacts of carbon tax increase will have on peopleOct 13, 2021 13:10
Tralee is one of eight locations where Enterprise Car Club has launchedOct 13, 2021 13:10
Kerry TD calls for modular building to deal with surge in patients at UHKOct 13, 2021 13:10
Tralee Town Centre to be linked to Spa with construction of new greenwaysOct 13, 2021 08:10
London's Kerry community devastated by young woman's murderOct 13, 2021 08:10