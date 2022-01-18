Catherine Fox née O'Sullivan, "De Porres", Cornamaddy, Athlone and formerly of Currow, Killarney.

Beloved wife of Tony, cherished mother of Liam, Michéal, Anthony, Liz (Winters) and Cathy (Marais). Sadly missed by her husband, family, brothers, sisters, in-laws, adoring grandchildren Kym, Abi, Lucy, Charlie, Sionnach, Finn, Cara, George, Lauren, Ashlee, Daniel, Keith, and Danny, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at her residence this evening (Fri Jan 21st) from 4pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass for Catherine Fox née O’Sullivan will take place in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Tubberclaire Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on the parish website. House private on Saturday morning please.